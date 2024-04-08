‘Sharab se Sheeshmahal’: BJP turns on heat, asks Delhi CM to quit

NEW DELHI: Upping its ante against Arvind Kejriwal for not quitting the chief minister’s post, the Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday held a demonstration at the Connaught Place.

During the demonstration– Sharab se Sheeshmahal (From liquor to glass palace)–the BJP leaders displayed a model representing chief minister’s residence and empty liquor bottles with pictures of Kejriwal at Palika Market.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, and the party’s Lok Sabha election candidates, MLAs and councillors raised slogans against Kejriwal and demanded his resignation.

Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21 by ED has sparked controversy, with the AAP leader insisting that he would continue as CM despite being in custody. He also issued two orders, and conveyed a message to legislators, from ED custody.

The BJP workers distributed anti-corruption pamphlets to people coming out of metro gates throughout the day.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that this “palace of corruption” was built with the hard-earned money of Delhi’s taxpayers. “The journey from Sharab (alcohol) se Sheeshmahal is a testimony to how Kejriwal has plundered the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva alleged.