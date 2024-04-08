The arrest: Polls, politics & people

He is not a man who can flee; he is in the public eye.” Courtroom 2, Delhi High Court is all crammed on the March 21 afternoon, a sultry stillness settling over faces in the audience while a verbal duel rages between Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

“The ED has been calling since last year, can’t they wait for two more months? …the summonses were sent with an oblique motive to arrest him. The investigation has been going on since August 2022,” says Advocate Singhvi, appearing for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister, after being issued a ninth summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had approached the high court, seeking it to direct the probing agency to stay coercive action against him for not appearing on the eight summonses sent prior.

“You can’t jump the gun; put the cart before the horse. The court has to hear first on maintainability (of the plea). They (petitioner) have to demonstrate first that it is maintainable; without demonstration, they can’t get interim relief,” ASG Raju, representing the central agency, responded.

The back and forth will continue for a while. The court will ultimately deny relief to Kejriwal against ‘use of force’. But in the course of the hearing, the division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain will make an “oral observation” that will usher in the storm clouds; a hailstorm shall descend to irrevocably alter the political scenario of the city. The country will be pelted with headlines like ‘first time in the history…’ and ‘never before…’ while the citizen will stare in mute wonderment.

The observation was informal, almost ironic; “You are sending summons after summons. What has prevented you from arresting him?” the bench asked ED’s counsel. And that was it.

Hours later, a sticky evening has crept in. Standing behind the barricades that have shut out the city traffic, we aim our cameras at the CM’s official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, north Delhi. A 10-member ED team led by an additional director has just alighted at the front gate. They will search the place up and down while the incumbent chief minister is questioned for more than two hours by sleuths. Back outside the gates, AAP leaders are gathering here. They have expressed their apprehensions earlier, they will repeat it — ‘They are here to arrest him.’

9.15 pm. It is swift. Car doors close authoritatively; then a convoy flies past. We are handed a statement — ‘An ED team on Thursday reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested.’

On our way back, we have seen Delhi Police disperse protesting crowds. “Murder of democracy,” voices screamed as they were loaded onto police vans. On the next intersection, saffron flags distribute saffron sweets in praise of ED; their glee knows no bounds.

And since, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in custody, first at ED’s and then at Tihar. Quite remarkable under any circumstance, but with the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Kejriwal’s arrest has taken all political dynamics for a toss, whether local or national.