Ballimaran, home of poet Ghalib, stinks with congested, garbage-littered streets

NEW DELHI: Nestled within the narrow, congested bylanes of the bustling Chandni Chowk market lies the Ballimaran assembly constituency. Flanked by the recently launched café, The Chowk, on the right-hand side and wholesale shops selling slippers and shoes on the left, this area is steeped in history yet struggling with modern-day challenges.

Once considered one of the oldest colonies of Old Delhi and home to the master of Urdu poetry, Mirza Ghalib, much of Ballimaran has transformed into a wholesale market. Vibrant with shops selling shoes, watches, spectacles, and bangles, the streets are perpetually congested with honking vehicles from dawn till dusk.

Ballimaran assembly constituency forms a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, reorganised by the delimitation commission in 2008. Since the 2015 assembly election, Imran Hussain from the Aam Aadmi Party has consistently won the elections here.

With a total of 128,946 voters, comprising 56,980 women and 71,963 men, Ballimaran witnessed the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all 70 assembly seats in the national capital in 2020.

Historically, the name Ballimaran derives from the boatmen (‘ballis’) who once resided here, plying their boats along the nearby river. Additionally, Ballimaran was renowned as the abode of Delhi’s famed hakims, whose houses and clinics still stand.