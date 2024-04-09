Delhi: Born on May 25? Vote & get EC surprise

NEW DELHI: Can getting inked for voting get you a reward? Yes, if you are born on the day the city goes to the polls to elect its seven representatives.

Election officers told this newspaper that a surprise awaits the registered voters who are born on May 25, the day Delhi votes. The only condition is that they have to cast their vote. Officials said they are distributing forms for a unique exercise meant to increase the voting figures.

Forms will be available physically. Officials have also made a provision for Google forms for young voters to make it further accessible. For registration, people have to fill in their details including the EPIC number (voter ID).

To verify the birth date, filling Aadhar number is mandatory. However, people will have to show their inked fingers to prove they voted.

The initiative comes under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation by the Chief Electoral Office.

Kinny Singh, DM (West), who is the brain behind the initiative, said that the move aims at encouraging voters. “It is a small initiative for the people having their birthdays on our poll day. The day of the surprise will be informed to the voters,” she said.

“We’re planning special awareness drives for various sections of voters, including senior citizens,” she added.

Officials said the rewards are likely to be distributed before the counting of votes.

What’s the surprise? Well, the only hint is that it is something such voters would cherish till the next Lok Sabha elections.