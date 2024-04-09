Delhi: Flyers offloaded for ‘carrying N-bomb’

NEW DELHI: Two passengers were arrested for allegedly threatening the security staff by saying that they were carrying a “nuclear bomb” during frisking at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The two men set to depart from the Delhi airport got so upset during a random security check by the airline staff that one of them told the personnel that he was carrying a “nuclear bomb” inside his bag.

According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, the passengers got irritated when their bags were being frisked for checking purposes during mandatory secondary ladder point check.

The incident took place on April 5 when the duo, identified as Jignesh Malani, and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, both residents of Rajkot, reached IGIA to board Gujarat-bound Akasa Air flight.

“What are you checking when it is already done,” the accused flyer asked the security staff.

“Sir, it is my duty and additional security measure for security of aircraft and its occupant,” the staff replied. However, despite the staff’s explanation regarding the security protocol, the passengers got angry, with one allegedly stating they were carrying a nuclear bomb.

“Aap kya karoge main Nuclear bomb le jaa raha hun (What will you do, I’m carrying a nuclear bomb),” the passenger replied.

DCP (IGIA) Usha Rangnani said in response to the perceived security threat, a decision was made to offload the passengers to ensure the safety of all occupants and the aircraft itself.