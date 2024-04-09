DJB lacks accountability, finance secy tells top court

NEW DELHI: The principal finance secretary of the Delhi government has told the Supreme Court that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received more than Rs 28,400 crore since 2015-16 but did not use the funds as per sanction conditions. The top court, which was hearing an AAP government plea alleging non-disbursal of funds to the DJB, was told by the senior official that the statutory water utility lacks accountability.

In an affidavit filed before a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, Ashish Chandra Verma, the principal secretary of the finance department, extensively referred a March 15 report of the chief secretary on the subject of “serious problems” related to water supply and maintenance of sewage lines being faced by residents of Delhi to counter the claims made by the AAP government.

“Despite receiving more than Rs 28,400 crore from public exchequer (i.e. GNCTD) since 2015-16, there is no accountability, and the funds are not been used as per sanction conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report.

“This becomes more worrisome that the CAG audit has been delayed by non-preparation of balance sheet, which needs examination about the conduct of DJB in this regard,” the official said in his affidavit. Seeking dismissal of the plea, the finance secretary termed it as completely “untenable, misconceived and unsupported by facts and law” on multiple grounds including that it was not filed following due process.

Referring to the report of the chief secretary, the affidavit said, the water utility was losing out on a potential revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore per annum due to non-enhancement of tariff against domestic bills alone. “While the number of consumers with dues was about 11 lakhs in July, 2023, the same had risen to over 14 lakhs in January, 2024, implying that consumers were wilfully not depositing their dues in anticipation of yet another scheme as was being announced.”