Got a chance to bat? Better hit a six: Sunny Hinduja

Bollywood is looking at Sunny Hinduja, the beloved ‘Sandeep bhaiyya’ from TVF’s Aspirants, in a different light. The actor, known for comparatively subtler roles, is often being seen as the big-screen baddie, locking horns with Kartik Aaryan in the 2023 action-comedy Shehzada and most recently with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. “It was a Dharma film. The role was that of the main villain,” he says. “An offer, I couldn’t possibly refuse.”

Accepting villanous roles

What is it about Sunny that makes him look like a formidable villain? Is it his chiselled cheekbones? His burly physique? Or are these roles just a way to be a part, albeit a small one, of a larger picture? “I am okay with doing any role where I can show my skills as an actor. It’s a good place to start with if my character has a graph and is ultimately saying something,” says Hinduja. “If getting work at the moment means playing villains, so be it. You can only choose from the roles that are being offered. Of course, even I would want to do lead roles.”

It’s not just Bollywood. Hinduja is gearing up for his Malayalam debut with the film Hello Mummy, a horror-comedy, in which he will be essaying the role of an exorcist. In this film, he may not be a villain, but a character with grey shades. The actor is a bit cagey in revealing details of the plot and character and gives the standard “that’s all I can possibly share at the moment” response.

However, he candidly shares his experience of working with a Malayalam film team. “What stood out for me is that the people here are synonymous with simplicity and humility. Even when there is a difference between their language and ours, they are always humble,” he says. Did he have to learn Malayalam for the role? “A little bit, but thankfully I didn’t have to speak much Malayalam in the film.”