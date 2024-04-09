Grave irregularities in Delhi Jal Board functioning: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with several party MLAs, on Monday, alleged grave irregulatities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which they termed as a scam under the administration of Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

“The finance department of the Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that in the last nine years, there is an amount of Rs 28,400 cr for which there is no account,” said Sachdeva.

He further added, “The game of scams which started at the Jal Board in 2013 has reached a point where now, the water utility is drowned in debts of Rs 73,000 crores and a plan has been made to cheat the Delhi people for its repayment.”

Sachdeva criticized the lack of transparency and accountability within the DJB, pointing out that audits of the board’s accounts have not been conducted since 2016-17. He emphasized that 74% of water usage by the water utility goes unaccounted for, indicating a significant lack of financial oversight.