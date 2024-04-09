Grave irregularities in Delhi Jal Board functioning: BJP
NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with several party MLAs, on Monday, alleged grave irregulatities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which they termed as a scam under the administration of Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.
“The finance department of the Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that in the last nine years, there is an amount of Rs 28,400 cr for which there is no account,” said Sachdeva.
He further added, “The game of scams which started at the Jal Board in 2013 has reached a point where now, the water utility is drowned in debts of Rs 73,000 crores and a plan has been made to cheat the Delhi people for its repayment.”
Sachdeva criticized the lack of transparency and accountability within the DJB, pointing out that audits of the board’s accounts have not been conducted since 2016-17. He emphasized that 74% of water usage by the water utility goes unaccounted for, indicating a significant lack of financial oversight.
The BJP chief referred to a letter penned by water minister Atishi, on March 9, which reportedly exposed further irregularities. According to Sachdeva, the letter revealed that 59% of water generated no revenue, while an additional 15% lacked transparency in its usage. “Today, 74% of water is not accounted for in the Delhi Jal Board. That is, only 26% of the raw water is generating funds for DJB. Not only this, the accounts of 2021-22 are also missing. DJB has become the main centre of corruption of Kejriwal,” Sachdeva alleged.
He also cencused the ‘economic burden placed on Delhi residents by the Kejriwal government’. He cited recent increases in taxes and charges, particularly in water infrastructure fees, as evidence of the AAP government’s strategy to offset financial losses.
Abhay Varma, MLA and chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP echoed Sachdeva’s sentiments, accusing Kejriwal of deception regarding Mohalla Clinics. Varma alleged rampant corruption in the health department and Mohalla Clinics, claiming the entire system is mired in malpractice.