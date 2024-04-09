Man who killed his wife with acid arrested by Delhi cops in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: A 61-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife after allegedly pouring acid on her, was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra after a massive hunt for months, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Jitendra, alias Jitu, and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

On April 29, 2023, Jitendra had thrown acid on his wife to kill her as he suspected that she had an extra marital affair. During treatment, she succumbed to her injuries and section 302 IPC was added in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that recently specific input was received that Jitendra was living somewhere in Maharashtra.

“After receiving inputs and gathering intelligence, on April 2, a police team departed to Nashik, Maharashtra but the accused had escaped from his hideout,” said the DCP.

Goel further said that on the basis of inquiry, the team started tracking him at bus stands by showing his photograph and in this way, the team reached at Solapur, Maharashtra.

“On reaching there, it was learnt that the accused was asking someone about Baru Mama Mandir. Accordingly, the team reached at Baru Mama Mandir, Distt Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and finally after untiring efforts of the team the accused was zeroed down and apprehended from there,” said the DCP.