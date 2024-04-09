Officers will be booked for drug shortage: Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday informed the Assembly that cases will be registered against the chief secretary and the health secretary over the shortage of medicines in state-run hospitals and dispensaries.

The issues of medicine shortage and the stoppage of free diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics by “some officers concerned” were raised in the Assembly by AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam through a calling attention motion under Rule 54.

During the proceedings, Bharadwaj submitted two reports, including one from the chief secretary and the health secretary, saying they gave in writing that medicines were available in hospitals and mohalla clinics and those unavailable were substituted. The other report was based on the feedback of MLAs, news reports and his own inquiries, the minister said.

He alleged that the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) tender of 2023 was yet to be finalised despite the availability of bids, terming it a “premeditated conspiracy”.