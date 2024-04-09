Peak summer power demand in Delhi may cross 8000 MW

NEW DELHI: With the mercury rising, the peak power demand in Delhi is expected to cross the 8,000 MW mark for the first time in the summer of 2024, as stated by BSES on Monday. The company asserts that its discoms are prepared to meet the record demand. Last year, the peak power demand was 7,438 MW.

This anticipated peak power demand for this year marks an increase of around 280% over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002.

After reaching a record power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summers of 2024 is projected to surpass all previous records, with the potential to reach 8,200 MW according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.

Power demand in South and West Delhi is expected to rise to 3,679 MW, an increase from 3,250 MW and 3,389 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022 respectively. East and Central Delhi exhibit the same upward trend, with the peak power demand expected to reach around 1,857 MW this year, compared to 1,670 MW and 1,752 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively.