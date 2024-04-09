Ramzan via GT Road

Everyone has their way of paying tribute to people they hold in high regard. For MasterChef India 2016 finalist Sadaf Hussain, 35, his ode to the founder of the Sur Empire, Sher Shah Suri, is through the kitchen with a special menu, ‘Mandi Se Mez Tak’, for this Ramzan. The items on the menu at the GT Road restaurant are inspired by the culinary legacy of Sher Shah’s Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

“Growing up in Ranchi, my go-to place every summer was my grandparents’ home in Sasaram, the place where Sher Shah is buried. Every year, during the summers, we would go to the tomb complex and have a picnic there on its grounds,” says chef Hussain. His love for food grew when he learned about Sher Shah’s contribution to trade through the GT Road, which allowed many new culinary delights to cross borders and spread through the Indian subcontinent.

GT Road’s Inns and kitchens

Trade has been part of the Indian subcontinent since its earliest civilisation of Harappa. With different empires, various trade routes emerged. A highway called Uttarpatha, which was supposed to have connected the stretch extending from the mouth of the Ganga in the east (in present-day Bangladesh) to Taxila (Gandhara) and Balkh (Bactria), in present-day Afghanistan, in the north-west, was built in 3rd century BCE during Chandragupta Maurya’s reign. The route, however, eventually fell into neglect until the 16th century when Sher Shah initiated its repair by way of building his own highway aligned to the old one. Under his rule, the new highway came to be known as ‘Shah-Rah-e-Azam’ (The Great Road), a 2,600-km stretch from Kabul to Sonargaon (in what is now Bangladesh).

Sher Shah increased the road’s width, constructed inns and caravanserais where traders and travellers were provided with food and shelter for free. The same route was used by the Mughals. Under colonial rule, this road was refurbished and metalled through its stretch from Calcutta to Delhi to Kabul, and has since been known as the GT Road on which Afghan traders travelled to reach the far eastern reaches of Bengal.