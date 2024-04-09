RWAs seek clean air, better traffic in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A consortium of Resident welfare Associations (RWAs) has released a people’s manifesto (charter of demands) for the political parties contesting the Lok Sabha election scheduled for May 25 this year. The consortium, under the umbrella of United Residents Joint Action (URJA), has outlined 24 demands they want the political parties to work upon guaranteeing a better Delhi for its residents.

“Residents of Delhi NCR face numerous challenges including interstate pollution, health concerns, inadequate planning, and administrative issues. These issues require immediate attention to restore the city’s liveliness and attractiveness. Similar challenges are prevalent in other metro cities and state capitals across India.

This Citizen Charter of demands outlines key priorities for addressing environmental, energy, transportation, urban development, waste management, safety & security, water, air and citizen empowerment issues. It calls for government action, citizen participation, and accountability to create a stainable and vibrant city and states,” URJA said in a statement.

While the consortium listed out many areas of concern, the majority of issues, which are intertwined remain transportation, pollution and emission control. “The traffic management in Delhi and other metro cities must improve. We can land Chandrayaan on the moon but cannot make traffic lights work consistently,” said Atul Goyal, President, URJA.

“Road system is based on western plan where the bulk of traffic is 4 wheelers. We have additional two wheelers, Auto-rickshaws, cycle-rickshaws, E-Rickshaws, Carts and pedestrians. There should be segregation designated spaces for slower and vulnerable traffic at least on main roads,” the association said.

For effective implementation of pollution control norms, the association said a review of the actions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to tackle the State Pollution Boards in controlling the emissions and pollution is much needed with a stem action on the non-performing boards and officials.

They demanded that health insurance premiums shall be initiated to begin reducing the moment an individual attains the age of retirement.