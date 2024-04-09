Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Urbn MagTag

Urbn’s MagTag powerbanks have been my favourites during travel and on-the-go ever since I’ve discovered them. The 10,000 mAh MagTag powerbank is one of the lightest and most compact devices I’ve ever come across, while still providing peak performance and functionality. The wireless powerbank attaches seamlessly to compatible iPhones and provides up to 15 W wireless charging. On usage, the MagTag stays attached, charges quickly (depending on the device) and worked with both iOS and Android Qi compatible smartphones. urbnworld.com

Swiss Military Audio VEGA

Swiss Military Audio’s VEGA is a formidable waterproof smartwatch with a specialised Sports mode. VEGA comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and a waterproof IP67 rating. I found the VEGA an excellent smartwatch, especially for consistent tracking and measuring metrics during multiple activities and sports events. The watch also comes with bright and appealing themed screens, which add a flair of elegance to your wrist. Battery life was about six to seven days for me with heavy usage. The gold and black version is a head-turner and a must-buy if you like your watches to look good while providing top performance. swissmilitaryaduio.com

Fujifilm Instax Square Link

Call me old-school, but there’s nothing quite like a printed photo, especially the memories it conjures up of an actual event. Fujifilm’s Instax Square Link is an innovative smartphone printer which allows you to take instant prints of any photo you have in your smartphone. A dedicated app allows you to print on the spot, while smart features enable you to edit photos and even insert messages. I had a blast using this printer along with my teenage daughter (makes next-level digital artwork) and the results are on-print! I also liked the ability to enhance photo quality and colours, as well as add cool AR content that can be shared on social media. After using the Instax Square Link, I definitely urge all of you to invest in a photo printer like this to not only capture memorable moments but also to save them in print. fujifilm.com