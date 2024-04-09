Will seek votes for party that backs nationalism: VHP

NEW DELHI: Right-wing organisation, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will deploy its cadres on the ground in the national capital for door-to-door campaigning and urging voters to choose the party that stands for nationalism.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, while speaking to this newspaper, made it clear that the organisation is not supporting any particular party in the Lok Sabha elections. “Politically, we do not support any party. We just want to educate the voters all over the country. We support the cause and not the politician,” said Bansal.

He said that the VHP will start reaching the masses and motivate the voters to excercise their franchise. “The voter turnout should be 100 per cent and for this we want to encourage people,” he said.

Though VHP denies supporting any political party, yet, their plan to “advise” voters will certainly help the BJP in the elections.

When asked what issues will they highlight during the campaigning, Bansal said they will ask the people to choose among those “Who stand with Lord Ram and who stands against it”. The VHP even plans to highlight issues like “Love Jihad” and “Religious Conversions”.

“We are not into politics, but the nation comes first and it will always be our core agenda. The people should not get enticed by freebies. The party which supports nationalism should be in power and the one which speaks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’ should be rooted out,” he said.

The VHP will start a massive campaign from first Navratra, April 9. There are around 70,000 committees of the VHP.