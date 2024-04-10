After Delhi HC setback, AAP now pins hopes on SC for relief to Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Moments after the Delhi High Court denied bail to AAP supremo and CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam on Tuesday, the party announced that it would move to the Supreme Court.

The party stated that even in the case of Sanjay Singh, who did not get relief from the high vourt but received relief from the top court on arguments, they respected the decision taken by the high court, considering it an institution. However, they expressed their disagreement with the decision and declared their intention to appeal to the Supreme Court to present their views.

The AAP noted that it’s often observed that if the decision of the District Court is wrong, the high court overturns it, and similarly, the Supreme Court overturns wrong decisions of the high court. They pointed out that the high court observations on Tuesday about the approvers were the same as those in the decision of February 7, 2024, regarding Sanjay Singh.

However, the Supreme Court did not accept these observations and granted relief to Sanjay Singh.

Referring to the testimonies of liquor trader Magunta Reddy and his son, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized that the biggest testimony being used against Kejriwal is from Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Reddy.