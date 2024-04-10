BJP questions Kejriwal’s moral right to continue as CM after court jolt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Tuesday said Arvind Kejriwal had lost all moral right to continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi following the high court’s decision to reject his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The court has clearly told him to not expect any special treatment being a Chief Minister. It is now very clear that ED’s arrest order of Arvind Kejriwal is lawful and based on facts,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by Kejriwal in connection with his arrest by the ED in the alleged liquor policy case.

Sachdeva said the high court slammed the Chief Minister for expecting dual standards of treatment for an accused. The court has clearly told him to not to expect any special treatment being a Chief Minister, the BJP chief jibed.

“Today, the people of Delhi are ashamed that their Chief Minister is not only an accused of a liquor scam but is acting like a fugitive running from one court to another unsuccessfully trying to get bail,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Sachdeva said lakhs of families suffered when Kejriwal allowed liquor promotion in Delhi and he is getting what he deserved. “Its time Kejriwal accepts moral defeat and resigns as the CM of Delhi,” he said.

During the hearing, Judge Swarna Kanta Sharma said the material collected so far indicates that Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the alleged transactions, and it cannot go into the merits of the investigation by running a ‘mini trial’ at this stage. The trial must be done by the lower court, the bench said.

The judge also refused to accept Kejriwal’s argument that the BJP dispensation at the Centre is misusing the central probe agency to suppress political opposition.