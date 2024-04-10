Delhi: Man who killed live-in partner arrested

NEW DELHI: After a chase that stretched over more than 1,400 km and four states, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, a 27-year-old man, accused of killing his live-in partner in Dwarka and stashing her body in a wardrobe, was apprehended from Udaipur, Rajasthan while attempting to escape in an ambulance, an officer said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Vipul Tailor, resident of Surat, Gujarat, is a notorious criminal and was previously involved in 10 cases, including attempt to murder and violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, the officer added.

Sharing details, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh the alleged murder was reported at Dabri police station on April 3 by the father of the victim, Rukshar, who accused Vipul Tailor of killing his daughter. He told police that his daughter had been living with her boyfriend Vipul, for the past one and a half months. “Inside, Rukhsar alias Riya was found inside a large wardrobe. Superficial wounds and strangulation marks were evident on her body, suggesting resistance,” the officer said.

A case of murder was lodged and an investigation was intitiated by analysis of CCTV footages from the area which showed Vipul leaving the premises at around 9.00 pm in his car. “It was ascertained that the accused had crossed the Sohana, Mumbai Expressway Toll Plaza,” said Singh.

Subsequently, a police team was dispatched to pursue the car. “The team trailed Vipul’s car from Delhi to Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite Vipul’s attempts to mislead by changing routes, the team persisted for 48 hours until an accident occurred, resulting in Vipul sustaining injuries,” the DCP said.