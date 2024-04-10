Delhi: Teachers approved for Haj concerned over NOC delays

NEW DELHI: The Muslim teaching community of the national capital on Tuesday expressed concern over delays in obtaining NOC for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

In a letter to the Director of Education and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, General Secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) Ajay Veer Yadav sought urgent redressal of their grievance.

The Haj Committee of India, which operates under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, had invited applications for Haj 2024 on December 4 last year.

Numerous teachers applied under this initiative, and some were granted approval for their first Haj pilgrimage.

Following their selection, these educators deposited an amount of approximately ~ 5 lakh with the Haj Committee, a non-refundable sum that represents a significant financial commitment for government employees.

Subsequently, they applied for the NOC in accordance with DOPT rules. However, their applications have faced various delays at district and regional office levels, effectively stalling the process.

Yadav underscored that the Haj pilgrimage transcends mere administrative formalities; it touches upon the sanctity of personal faith and spiritual aspiration.

On this basis, he has appealed to the Director of Education to urgently issue the NOC for these teachers and to facilitate their exemption from election duties.“The GSTA earnestly requests all concerned parties to understand the gravity of this situation and to take necessary steps to ensure that these educators are free from any obstacles in their spiritual journey. We are confident that the Directorate of Education and the Election Commission will address this issue with empathy and understanding,” stated Yadav.