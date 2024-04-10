Flirting with the beats

What happens when three friends create a work of art? You love ‘every bit of it’, as singer and composer Kunal Pandit puts it. The former participant of Indian Idol is now out with a vibrant new number called ‘Maan Jana’. With a beautiful mix of electronic tunes and rhythms, Kunal along with producers Kshitij Bhatt and Ivan aka Bekxt, has produced a banger. To learn more about the song, the story behind it, and Kunal’s hot take on the realm of independent music, we indulge in a candid chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about the track

This is a beautiful one, three of us (Kshitij, Ivan and I) were club hopping on a November night in Mumbai and Kshitij, who is usually quiet, was in a little overly joyful mood and was flirting around. His failed attempts at flirting clicked an idea for me and I thought what if there was a song, telling the story of a boy asking out in the club for dance and fun, ‘Maan Jana’.

How was the score of the song zeroed in on?

The three of us came straight to the studio, I penned down the lyrics and we composed the first scratch, which later, Kshitij and Ivan produced. After almost five iterations, we finished the mixing and mastering of the song. I scored and composed most of the song parts I am highly influenced by the likes of Chris Brown and The Weeknd which is reflected in my composition. I am very happy that everyone is accepting this song in the pop and RnB category. Kshitij drew the final artwork on paper, traced it out and with his crazy Photoshop and AI skills, and voila! He got us the final artwork which is beautiful!