Over 6L political ads removed: MCD

NEW DELHI: In view of the Model Code of Conduct which has been enforced in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 6,12,729 political advertisement from across its 12 zones till date, according to an official document.

Abiding by the Election Commission’s order, the MCD has removed 2,64,798 hoardings, 2,67,867 posters, banners, wall paintings, 45,971 signages and 34,093 flags, the civic body informed in its statement

As per the directives of the Model Code of Conduct invoked by the Election Commission, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in a public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the announcement of election schedule.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the general elections. Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls.The counting of votes will be held on June 4.