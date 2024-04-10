Poll panel rate card for Delhi: Tea, bread pakora for Rs 6, chhole bhature Rs 37

NEW DELHI: A cup of tea and a bread pakora for Rs 6, a plate of chhole bhature for Rs 37, and a vegetarian thali for Rs 80. These are the rates fixed by the Election Commission for the candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has approved a rate chart of over 100 items the candidates would use during public meetings and campaign trails.

According to officials, the list would be enforced post-nomination and finalisation of the candidates. A gazette notification is expected by the month’s end wherein candidates would be informed about the same.

The list of items includes hiring charges for vehicles, hoarding sites, tent items, and booking rooms in two to five-star hotels.

Renting vehicles has specific rates: bikes cost Rs 61 per day, e-rickshaws to be hired at Rs 738, and cars for Rs 1,476. The maximum candidates can spend hiring a horse is Rs 3,075 for a day, while for an elephant, the charges must not exceed Rs 6,150.

Room tariff at four & five-star properties has been decided for Rs 6,150 per day, Rs 3,690 for 3-star hotels and Rs 1,968 for two-star hotels, excluding the taxes.