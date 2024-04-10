Upscale localities in Greater Kailash face traffic congestion and monkey menace

NEW DELHI: Nestled centrally and conveniently close to some of the city’s premier shopping and dining destinations, including M Block market, N Block market, and South Extension, offering a plethora of brands, restaurants, and cafes, the Greater Kailash assembly segment is an integral part of the New Delhi constituency.

The Greater Kailash seat comprises affluent colonies such as Alaknanda, GK-I and II, Panchsheel Enclave, interspersed with urban villages like Zamrudpur, Savitri Vihar, Shahpur Jat, and a few JJ clusters like Bindusar camp.

Saurabh Bharadwaj currently serves as the MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency in the Delhi State Assembly, previously holding the position of cabinet minister in the inaugural AAP government in 2013.

According to data released by the Election Commission in 2020, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters were registered. The votes will be cast at 13,750 polling stations set up across 2,689 centers. Of Delhi’s total voters, 80,55,686 are male, 66,35,635 are female, with 815 third-gender voters and 55,823 Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters registered for voting.

In addition, 489 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters participated in the 2020 election, with 9,820 male service voters out of a total of 11,556.

While civic issues are not a primary concern for residents of Greater Kailash, there are several pressing matters that require immediate attention.