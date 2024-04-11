AAP, Congress to join hands to fight MCD mayor polls

NEW DELHI: After aligning for the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress will now join hands to take on the BJP in the April 26 MCD election to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, sources said on Wednesday.

As the mayoral polls are set to precede the general elections, the alliance partners are cautious against giving the BJP any ground to infer trouble in their pact.

Besides, the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has changed the dynamics and made Congress express full solidarity with the AAP.

While no official announcement has been made so far, Congress councillors, who abstained from voting in the last two polls, confirmed that they would support AAP candidates this time. Sources said an announcement in this regard is expected soon.

“Since we are already under the alliance, our support will go to the AAP. We will vote in favour of AAP’s mayor and deputy mayor candidates,” said Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, Congress councillor from North-East Delhi.

Earlier this year, the AAP and Congress together fought mayor polls in Chandigarh.