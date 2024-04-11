AAP plans ‘save Constitution day’ on Ambedkar birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: The AAP announced on Wednesday that it will observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao divas’ (Save constitution, remove dictatorship) day on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Gopal Rai, the Delhi minister and AAP election convenor for the national capital, said the decision was taken on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, and he has been behind bars since March 21.

“Kejriwal sent a message from jail. He said that our constitution and democracy are under threat and asked all our ministers, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, and workers across the country to gather and pledge to save them,” Rai said.

In another development, a meeting was held at the CM’s residence regarding the Lok Sabha election campaign. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were among the attendees.

Over party’s election preparations, Rai said, “Kejriwal and Mann had already launched the election campaign in Punjab. The ‘Jail ka jawab, vote se’’ campaign has began in Delhi and Assam as well. Mann recently held a roadshow in Kurukshetra of Haryana. In Gujarat, nominations will be filed soon. Next week, we will hold a meeting and chalk out detailed plan, including the list of star campaigners.” The AAP is contesting four while Congress three. Both are in alliance.

The BJP on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of Kejriwal.