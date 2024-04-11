BJP using ED, CBI to scare ministers, MLAs: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday said the resignation of minister Raaj Kumar Anand only strengthened the party’s claim that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was aimed at finishing the party. AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, saying it was using the ED and the CBI to “scare our ministers and MLAs”.

Singh asserted that although the resignation may demotivate some party workers, the AAP will largely stand strong against attempts to break the organisation. “From the first day itself, we have said that the intention behind Kejriwal’s arrest was to break and finish the AAP. The BJP has resorted to this kind of hooliganism, using ED and CBI, is trying to break our ministers and include them in their party. They did the same thing in Maharashtra, Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh,” Singh said.

Singh also asked his party workers not to be scared or feel demotivated by the resignation. “This is a test for AAP and its leaders. Decide hether you want to be remembered as a brave or a coward,” he said.

Singh claimed that Anand would soon join the BJP and added that it is the same party that once called him corrupt “when a raid was conducted against him by the ED”.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Anand may have been threatened to quit AAP. “People will think we now hate Raaj Kumar bhai, that we consider him as a traitor. We will not say any such thing.