Delhi: Prison officials, Punjab cops to discuss CMs’ meet

NEW DELHI: Top officials of the Delhi Prison Department will meet officials of Punjab Police in the national capital on Friday to discuss the security arrangements for the high-profile meeting between the Punjab Chief Minister and his Delhi counterpart, with the latter currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

“Prison Department, Delhi has fixed an advance security liaison meeting with Addl. Director General (Police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar Administration on April 12 at 11 am in the office of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) at Tihar Prison Headquarters, Delhi,” a senior prison department official told this newspaper.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sought time from Tihar administration to meet Arvind Kejriwal, lodged in Tihar’s Jail No.2.

The official further said that the meeting of Delhi Police with their Punjab counterparts is for making security arrangements and completion of protocol formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting between the two chief ministers.

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that he and the Punjab Chief Minister wanted to meet Kejriwal in jail but the meeting was cancelled by the prison authorities, even though a token number had been issued for it.