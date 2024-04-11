Delhi Public School asking preschoolers to celebrate Eid, e-visit dargah triggers a row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Public School Gurugram asking students of pre-school, Grade 1 and 2 to celebrate Eid on April 10, based on a particular theme based day, sparked a row on social media on Wednesday. A picture from the students’ diary with details of the daily schedule was shared on social media which triggered a controversy.

Most Delhi residents responded to the post negatively saying that the Hindu children of the school are being indoctrinated with Muslim culture.

The schedule as shared on the social media read, “Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration: Pre-Primary- Story telling and seviyan/ sweets sharing party. Grade 1 and 2- E-visit to Dargah and significance of the festival.”

One of the social media users by the handle name (Modi ka pariwar) reposted the post and questioned, “Can Bajrang Dal and VHP reach this school and reprimand them? It needs to be taken care of ASAP. I do not see any difference between Madrasa and such schools.”