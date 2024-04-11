Delhi Public School asking preschoolers to celebrate Eid, e-visit dargah triggers a row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Public School Gurugram asking students of pre-school, Grade 1 and 2 to celebrate Eid on April 10, based on a particular theme based day, sparked a row on social media on Wednesday. A picture from the students’ diary with details of the daily schedule was shared on social media which triggered a controversy.
Most Delhi residents responded to the post negatively saying that the Hindu children of the school are being indoctrinated with Muslim culture.
The schedule as shared on the social media read, “Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration: Pre-Primary- Story telling and seviyan/ sweets sharing party. Grade 1 and 2- E-visit to Dargah and significance of the festival.”
One of the social media users by the handle name (Modi ka pariwar) reposted the post and questioned, “Can Bajrang Dal and VHP reach this school and reprimand them? It needs to be taken care of ASAP. I do not see any difference between Madrasa and such schools.”
Another one with a similar prefix added, “The Theme of the Month is Eid only and not Navratri. Wow India.”
Many others questioned “Why does secularism in Bharat always mean Hindus learning Christian and Muslim traditions and culture and not them learning anything about us Hindus? Worst part is learning anything about any Hindu culture and tradition is considered blasphemy and communal here.”
Some even tagged the Gurugram police urging action against the school.
The post was reposted over 2,000 times and viewed by over 85,000 people on the X. Meanwhile, the DPS director principal could not be contacted.