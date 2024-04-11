Elderly woman held with bullet at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old woman set to depart from the country was caught with a bullet inside her handbag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. A Sub Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force nabbed her with live ammunition and handed over to the police which then registered an FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

According to the FIR, the alleged elderly woman P Kaur was supposed to depart for Singapore by a Singapore Airlines flight around 9 pm on April 5.

“During the course of screening of the handbag of the said passenger, an image like ammunition was observed on the monitor of the scanning machine,” the FIR read.

When the security officer physically checked her handbag, one live ammunition mark .32 S&W L KF was found. Notably, the .32 Smith & Wesson K frame Long is a handgun cartridge.

“On questioning, the passenger could neither satisfactorily explain nor produce any valid documents for carrying the same live cartridge with her,” the FIR read.