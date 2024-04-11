Even basic rights being denied to Kejriwal in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that even the most basic rights of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s were being denied to him in Tihar Jail by the BJP-led central government.

Claiming that an inquiry has been launched into the Chief Minister sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail and that a threat was issued to stop his meetings, Sanjay Singh said, “Two days ago, the Chief Minister met with his lawyer and sent out a message to his MLAs to visit their constituencies every day, listen to people’s problems, and solve them. What’s wrong with this? If the Chief Minister doesn’t give this message to the MLAs, who will? After giving this message, an investigation has been launched against him, and he is being threatened that even meetings with his family and lawyer will be stopped. This is a very dangerous situation,” Singh said.

He claimed that despite attempts by the BJP dispensation to bend and break the AAP supremo through torment, Kejriwal remains resolute in his purpose of welfare, and Delhi residents and the nation at large shall answer the BJP’s tyranny through ballots.