Even basic rights being denied to Kejriwal in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that even the most basic rights of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s were being denied to him in Tihar Jail by the BJP-led central government.
Claiming that an inquiry has been launched into the Chief Minister sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail and that a threat was issued to stop his meetings, Sanjay Singh said, “Two days ago, the Chief Minister met with his lawyer and sent out a message to his MLAs to visit their constituencies every day, listen to people’s problems, and solve them. What’s wrong with this? If the Chief Minister doesn’t give this message to the MLAs, who will? After giving this message, an investigation has been launched against him, and he is being threatened that even meetings with his family and lawyer will be stopped. This is a very dangerous situation,” Singh said.
He claimed that despite attempts by the BJP dispensation to bend and break the AAP supremo through torment, Kejriwal remains resolute in his purpose of welfare, and Delhi residents and the nation at large shall answer the BJP’s tyranny through ballots.
The Chief Minister, popularly elected with a resounding majority three times, is being held by the Modi government in jail by “Hitler-esque” means, the AAP leader hit out at the BJP. “They (BJP-led Centre) want to use Hitler’s methods on him. They want to turn Tihar into Hitler’s gas chamber. PM Modi is snatching Kejriwal’s rights, which are even provided to the most dreaded criminals in jail. Even the biggest criminals can talk to their families and lawyers,” he added.
The AAP leader questioned if the Chief Minister was not allowed to know about the health of his family and elderly parents while in jail. “If he doesn’t talk to his lawyers, how will he fight his case? What crime is the BJP government punishing Kejriwal for? Kejriwal’s only crime is that he has served the two crore people of Delhi,” Sanjay Singh said.
“When Kejriwal is legally meeting his lawyers in jail, eight to ten policemen surround him on all sides. Around the world, it’s a rule in jails that when a prisoner talks to their lawyer, no one can overhear their conversation. It’s a legal provision,” Singh mentioned.