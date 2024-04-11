Food for much thought

Food and caste

The fact that we look at food with a privileged gaze is often ignored. Chatterjee’s fellow panelist, Rahee Punyashloka, a Dalit scholar and artist of Delhi rightly pointed out that even our urban landscaping is done in a manner in which the food of the upper castes is celebrated in the central areas of the city, while the ‘khau gullies’ are almost always in a secluded corner of the city, away from the privileged few. Punyashloka’s piece, Strange Fruit: Or to be a Dalit, and Eat is one of the most poignant pieces of food writing dabbling in food and caste in India.

In 2022, Dalit artist Sri Vamsi Matta started performing Come Eat With Me — a play that was also performed in Delhi. It explores the relations between food and caste while sharing a meal and talks about the ‘Dalit food’ and how it isn’t just about a person’s food identity, but also their political identity.

Eating habits

Food has been a tool of segregation and establishing hierarchies, since time immemorial. The debate about vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism is age-old. That one might not want to eat meat is one’s choice, but when you ‘other’ someone who eats it, then knowingly or unknowingly, you establish supremacy. Funnily, the reverse is true too. Taking a leaf from my own life, I — a vegetarian by choice — was (and still am) shamed for my eating preferences when I got married into a family of meat-eaters. A question my husband was posed by every other wedding guest was about how he plans to “sustain” himself with a vegetarian.Funnily, it was never a point of debate between the two of us, as we accepted each other’s food choices.

Food is more than just the act of cooking and eating. It is a cultural marker and is a political subject which deserves more attention and space. It is important to sit back and take stock of why we eat what we eat, the way we have eaten through generations and question our eating habits, while making sure that we respect the choices of others.

Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’