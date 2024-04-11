Four child traffickers held in Nangloi, two infants rescued

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police nabbed four child traffickers, including a woman, while they were trying to sell a 15-day-old baby in the national capital who they had stolen from Punjab’s Fazilka, an official said on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, the cops managed to save another infant from the clutches of the traffickers. The accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh (41), Hasmeet Kaur (37), Mariyam (30), and Naina (24).

DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said that information regarding a child trafficking gang near Sonia Hospital was received at Nangloi Police Station following which a team of 7 police personnel, including female cops, was formed and dispatched to the specified location.

“One male and three females, including a woman carrying a baby girl were apprehended as they were planning to take the child to an undisclosed location,” the DCP said, adding the infant rescued was around 15-20 days old. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of law against the traffickers and arrested them.