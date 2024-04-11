Haryana: Man held for extorting Rs 98K by threatening to circulate obscene pictures

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Nuh in Haryana for allegedly extorting Rs 98,000 from a senior citizen by threatening him to post his obscene pictures on social media which he had captured during an obscene video call, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sachin (20), a resident of Mewat in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said the complainant, a senior citizen, reported that he received an obscene video call from an unknown number. Purportedly a girl, who took a screen-shot of the victim’s face and later he received multiple phone calls from various numbers

The accused, Sachin, who had made the call to the victim claimed he was from the police and asked the victim to pay money else he would leak his photos on social media.

“The victim transferred around Rs 98,000 into the bank account provided by Sachin and filed a sextortion complaint at the Shahdara cyber police station,” DCP said. The police then registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.

The police carried out a raid in Niwana village of Nuh district in Haryana and Sachin was apprehended. “We have recovered one mobile phone, and two sim cards from his possession,” the officer said.

The police found that Sachin was also involved in many other cyber frauds, DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.