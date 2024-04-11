Schizophrenia effect: Man forgets swallowing of blades, operated upon

NEW DELHI: A man in his mid-fifties suffered breathlessness and difficulty in swallowing during a party. He was admitted to a hospital where the doctors initially suspected swelling in his throat; however, a detailed investigation revealed pieces of blades in his food pipe.

The patient suffered from Schizophrenia and did not remember when he swallowed the blade, said doctors.

Dr Ashish Vashishth, HoD, ENT at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka said, “He was brought to Manipal Hospital Dwarka with problem in swallowing.”

“An X-ray revealed a metallic foreign body in the throat, and laryngoscopy showed severe swelling of the hypo pharynx (Pyriform sinus) with a glimpse of the metallic foreign body embedded in the mucosa. When checked with the family, it was revealed that the patient had a history of schizophrenia and was on medication,” he added.

According to doctors, in patients with psychiatric disorders, it’s common for them to ingest objects, which can lead to such complications.

Speaking about medical intervention in the case, the hospital said that attempts to remove the foreign body through flexible laryngoscopy or flexible esophagoscopy were unsuccessful due to the severity of the edema and impaction.

“The patient was then taken up for rigid esophagoscopy under full general anesthesia. Three half-cut blades were deeply impacted in the hypopharyngeal mucosa. Despite bleeding and mucosal fragility, blades were successfully removed. The patient was discharged two days later and was referred to the psychiatry team for further medication,” the hospital said.

“However, it is essential to ensure that the patient receives proper psychiatric care and support to address any underlying mental health issues that may have contributed to this incident,” Vashishth added.