Threading it pink

NEW DELHI: Encapsulating the essence of Jaipur’s vibrancy and regality, designer Punit Balana has launched his latest Spring Summer 24 collection titled Modern Jaipur. Showcasing a splendid take on his hometown of a decade, the designer entwines his vision of the city through the ensembles.
On the second day of his arrival at the Pink City, Punit was whisked away to a polo match, which paved the way for his first interaction with the glitz and glamour of the Jaipur city life. “With women sipping champagne in chiffon saris and men in their two-piece suits smoking cigars, the city was everything one would read about the high society life of Jaipur with royals and aristocrats,” recollects Punit, who now imprints his imagination and interpretation of the Jaipur life in the signature aesthetic of print and traditional techniques of garment construction.
“The Modern Jaipur collection celebrates the timeless elegance and vibrant spirit of my beloved hometown. This collection is very personal and special to me, whether you’re in the heart of Jaipur or amidst the bustling streets of other cosmopolitan cities, Modern Jaipur isn’t just fashion, it’s a cultural journey that becomes a part of your essence,” says Punit.
The collection pays homage to the past while embracing the vibrancy of contemporary society, unafraid to make a bold statement. It features a range of traditional saris, stylish skirts, ghagri maxis, intricately crafted gotta lehengas and more, drawing inspiration from Mughal influences yet each print and design is refreshingly innovative. “For those seeking a contemporary twist, we present chic shorts paired with stylish jackets, offering a modern and sophisticated ensemble. With varied silhouettes designed to appeal to both Gen Z fashionistas and a global audience, our collection embodies the essence of versatility and inclusivity,” he says.
Its modern appeal is evident in every piece, envisioning young women effortlessly showcasing these garments.
“ Masoom, gulaabi and moonga are the signature colours we are releasing this spring-summer. The softness of the palette, and the boldness of the prints make the perfect amalgamation of the Modern Jaipur aesthetic. While exploring the city, I encountered numerous monga stones, inspiring my choice of colour. Masoom gulab embodies innocence, purity, and surreal beauty, reflecting its namesake,” says the designer.
The collection showcases intricate details such as pittin work, PD signature logo coin work, and resham work, all influenced by the rich heritage of Mughal architecture and culture. Highlighting some key pieces, he says, “The standout piece is the exquisite Upal, adorned with sweet pollen detailing — a signature element that sets it apart. This key piece showcases meticulous craftsmanship, featuring raw PD signature coin detailing, a technique that exemplifies our dedication to innovation. Building upon the success of our previous collection, we’ve refined and expanded upon this technique, exploring new possibilities and pushing the boundaries of design. Another highlight of our collection is the signature Mohsett, known for its distinctive silhouette.”