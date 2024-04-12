18 injured after DTC bus hits pole in Rajouri Garden

NEW DELHI: Eighteen people, including the driver and the conductor of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus sustained injuries after the bus hit a pole in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, an official said.

The police said the incident was reported at Rajouri Garden police station at 11:40 am following which a police team reached the scene where the unfortunate vehicle had hit a roadside pole.

Fire brigade and PCR vans reached the scene and began evacuating the victims from the wrckage. “In the accident, 18 people have been reported injured so far. 15 were admitted to the ESIC Hospital, Basai Darapur while three are undergoing treatment at the DDU Hospital,” DCP (West) Vichitra Veer informed.

He said that an FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered and further, the crime team was called to the scene for inspection.

The blue AC bus was travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Nangloi, police said. After preliminary investigation, police said that there is a height barrier at the entry to the Rajouri Garden flyover and DTC buses are prohibited from crossing the flyover.

“At first the driver was thinking of taking the bus through the flyover, but later he changed his intention and took a sudden left, thus colliding with the pole,” the DCP said.

Woman severely injured in hit-and-drag, one held

A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said on Thursday. A purported CCTV footage shows the woman riding pillion on a bike. She falls off the bike after a car hits it from behind. The car is then seen dragging the woman for a few metres before speeding away. The accused, Sunny Rawal (21), has been arrested, police said.