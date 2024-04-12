Delhi cops pose as poll officers to nab absconding convict

NEW DELHI: Often have we heard, ‘the reach of law is rather long’. One may run from law and its sentinels, but consequences will always catch up, as the proverb implies, was illustrated once again, when Delhi Police apprehended a convicted criminal, who had jumped his bail period and was evading the authorities for the past three years, from Mumbai. The struggle; cops had to pose as election officials in a densely-populated Mumbai slum to trace and arrest the convict.

The crime dates to 2013 when Mohammed Mushtaq had committed murder by throwing a man from the fifth floor of a building in Delhi. And the incident; Mushtaq, with his two friends had an altercation with a man at a tea joint. Next day, Mushtaq and his accomplices went to the man’s house.

The father of the man later told cops that moments after Mushtaq took his son away from the house, he heard a loud thud. Rushing out of the house, he saw his son lying on the road in a pool of blood. Mushtaq had pushed his son, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries, from the fifth floor of the building.

A case was lodged. Mushtaq was arrested and after years of criminal proceedings, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In May 2021, when India was grappling with the second wave of COVID, Mushtaq was released on emergency parole for 90 days. Upon its expiry, he never surrendered. He had been absconding ever since. But, ‘the mills of God grind slowly, but they grind fine’. Consequences may be delayed, but they will be sure, and severe.