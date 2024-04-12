Delhi: Maid drugs house owner, flees with Rs 20 lakh cash, jewellery

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old woman was allegedly drugged by her domestic servant in north Delhi's Kamla Nagar after which the latter burgled the house and fled with approximately Rs 20 lakh cash and some jewelry.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of the woman, the police have registered an FIR under sections 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code and begun probing the matter.

As per the FIR lodged by the police at Roop Nagar police station, the complainant alleged that her house was burgled on April 9 when she was all alone at home and her two daughters and her husband were out for work.

"It was around 2 pm when I asked my maid to serve food and she followed my instructions. I even asked her to have some food but she avoided it and claimed that she has a stomach ache," the woman stated in her complaint to the police.

After having her lunch, the woman went back to her room and started watching TV. Within minutes she started feeling drowsy and fell asleep.

"Around 5.15 pm, my younger daughter arrived home from her college and found me unconscious. She woke me up and raised the alarm. By that time we understood that the maid had mixed something in my food which made me woozy," the FIR read.

The complaint woman was then taken to Parmanand hospital as she was still feeling drowsy. After getting discharged from the hospital, she came back and checked her Almirah, just to find that Rs 20 lakh cash and some ancestral gold jewelry was missing.

The police after registration of the case examined the house where the burglary took place. A crime team of the Delhi Police was called to inspect and find any relevant clues that could lead to the suspect. Further probe is still underway.