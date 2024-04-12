Delhi: Religious fervour, amity mark Eid celebrations

NEW DELHI: The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the national capital with religious gaiety and fervour on Thursday, with people of the Muslim community offering prayers at mosques and Eidgahs in the city.
A large gathering was witnessed in the reaches of the ancient Capital city. The 17th-century structure of the Jama Masjid, located in the walled city, saw a flurry of people during the morning prayers, with the gathering masses exchanging greetings and embracing each other on the occasion.
In Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi, members from the Hindu community could be seen showering rose petals on the people of the Muslim community, spreading a message of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’, a sense of brotherhood between the two communities.
Pandit Sanjiv Mishra, a man seen showering rose petals during morning prayers said he wanted to congratulate his Muslim brothers who observed fast through the holy month of Ramzan. “India will win when we remove the differences between communities,” he said.
A Muslim man present at the congregation said our country is known across the world for brotherhood between communities and we should keep that feeling of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ unblemished.
After month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts, people made a beeline for eateries and restaurants selling lip-smacking delicacies. They were seen visiting their neighbours, friends and relatives and sharing desserts like ‘sewai’ and ‘kheer’.
The famous markets around Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Meena Bazar and Dariba Kalan, wore a festive look and saw brisk shopping for the festival. “The message of Islam is that people of all religion should live together with love and affection. This is the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’. There is no religion bigger than humanity,” said Imran Malik, a local resident, after he had offered prayers at the Jama Masjid.
Eid was celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while the rest of the nation celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on April 11.