Delhi: Religious fervour, amity mark Eid celebrations

NEW DELHI: The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was celebrated across the national capital with religious gaiety and fervour on Thursday, with people of the Muslim community offering prayers at mosques and Eidgahs in the city.

A large gathering was witnessed in the reaches of the ancient Capital city. The 17th-century structure of the Jama Masjid, located in the walled city, saw a flurry of people during the morning prayers, with the gathering masses exchanging greetings and embracing each other on the occasion.

In Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi, members from the Hindu community could be seen showering rose petals on the people of the Muslim community, spreading a message of ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’, a sense of brotherhood between the two communities.

Pandit Sanjiv Mishra, a man seen showering rose petals during morning prayers said he wanted to congratulate his Muslim brothers who observed fast through the holy month of Ramzan. “India will win when we remove the differences between communities,” he said.