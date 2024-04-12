Delhiites have rejected AAP’s campaign: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi unit of BJP on Thursday claimed that the voters of the national capital have distanced themselves from the AAP and rejected its ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ (avenge arrest by voting) campaign.

“When Atishi arrived in her constituency of Kalkaji to campaign, the people’s reaction was so negative that she was seen expressing frustration at journalists who were questioning her,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged.

“People are rejecting the jail ka jawab vote se campaign of the AAP just as the people of the Kalkaji assembly had rejected Atishi by defeating candidates of all three wards of the assembly in the 2022 municipal elections,” he added.

Earlier this week, the AAP launched its Lok Sabha campaign themed around the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP has been alleging that the BJP was “involved” in the arrest of Kejriwal and “misusing” the central probe agencies to target its political opponents.

On the other hand, since the arrest BJP has been demanding Kejriwal’s resignation from the chief minister’s post as he is in jail and held several protest in the national capital over the issue.