Didn’t quit fearing ED: Anand; Speaker yet to get resignation

NEW DELHI: A day after the resignation of minister Raaj Kumar Anand from his post, Assembly sources on Thursday said the Speaker of the House is yet to receive his resignation.

Controversy ignited after Anand, on Wednesday, had announced his resignation from Cabinet and from primary membership of the AAP alleging that the party leaders are indulged in corruption.

Reacting over the move, AAP leaders had said the BJP was using the ED and CBI to break away MLAs and include them in their party. They claimed the minister submitted his resignation as he was under pressure and scared action by central probe agencies.

Hitting back at AAP, Anand on Thursday said he did not resign from the party “fearing” the ED. The minister claimed the raids at his official residence were conducted only to find the money trail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

“If I had continued to believe in this politics of lies, I would still be where I was,” the minister told media on Thursday. Anand reiterated that the party doesn’t respect Dalit legislators, councillors and ministers, therefore, Dalits within the organisation feel cheated.

Moments after the minister’s resignation, AAP had said the allegations against BJP of poaching MLAs in Delhi are proving to be true. Responding to the resignation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it has now been proven that the BJP had arrested Arvind Kejriwal with the intention of finishing off AAP.

“We have repeatedly said that attempts are being made to break the party through ED raids on MLAs. We have said many times that the real intention behind the arrest of Kejriwal, is to break the AAP.”