DTC bus tickets now available for advance purchase over WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Commuters availing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses in the national capital will now be able to book their journey tickets on their fingers. The city’s transport department has collaborated with instant messaging giant WhatsApp and rolled out the feature of booking tickets through the app.

A phone number has been launched where users can purchase tickets for buses, operationally similar to DMRC’s Whatsapp tickets.

With this development, the DTC has become the first state-run bus network in the country to implement this solution, offering a more streamlined and tech-savvy travel experience for its passengers.

According to officials, this system simplifies the ticketing process, allowing passengers to book and purchase DTC bus tickets directly within a WhatsApp chatbot. However, a passenger will be able to book a maximum of six tickets.

Around 35 lakh people travel via DTC and cluster buses everyday. The new solution is expected to provide relief to the daily commuters as under the present system, tickets need to purchased from the conductor. The initiative is expected to reduce burden on conductors and passengers alike.

To avail service

Send ‘Hi’ to +918744073223 via WhatsApp or scan QR code.

Select preferred language, English or Hindi.

Choose ‘Book Ticket’ from the given options

Select source, destination, and preferred bus route

Select AC or non-AC bus, and the required number of tickets

Make payment and download the ticket