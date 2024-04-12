In a first, prayers held in mosques, not outside: Delhi LG

NEW DELHI: Perhaps for the first time in the city’s history, Eid prayers were offered not on roads but inside mosque premises, L-G VK Saxena said on Thursday, adding that it was an excellent example of harmony and co-existence.

“I heartily thank the Imams of all the mosques and Eidgahs of Delhi and all our Muslim brothers for offering prayers inside the mosque premises,” he posted on social media. “This is perhaps the first time in the history of Delhi that people offered ‘namaz’ entirely inside mosques and Eidgahs and not on the roads. By doing this, Delhi has set a great example of harmony and cooperation for the country,” the L-G asserted.

Praising the initiative, the L-G said by organising prayers inside mosque premises, albeit at staggered timings, the ‘Imams’ and members of the Muslim community “ensured that traffic on the roads was not affected, and no untoward incident took place and the common people did not face any problem.” Raj Niwas officials said there was no “untoward incident” anywhere. The exemplary show comes after an appeal by the L-G in a meeting with Imams.

“L-G in a meeting held with Imams on April 3 suggested staggered timings for offering Namaaz in the mosques, thereby avoiding crowd overflow on streets. The suggestion was unanimously accepted by the religious leaders,” a statement said.

Alternate spaces

Local authorities were instructed to obtain alternate public places for offering Namaaz, upon requests thereof from Imams, officials said.