In Ghaziabad, 480 will vote through postal ballot from April 16-20: Officials

NEW DELHI: Nearly 500 electors will be able to vote in the Lok Sabha election in Ghaziabad through postal ballot a week before the poll date. Election officers told this newspaper that they have prepared a list of voters who will exercise their franchise between April 16 and 20.

The group includes voters aged over 85 years and differently abled with over 40 per cent of disability.

“As many as 480 voters applied and we approved all of them. We haven’t bifurcated them under the group of 85+ (years) and Persons with Disabilities (Pwd) so far. They will be able to cast their votes between April 16 and 20,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADM (election), Ghaziabad.

Singh said that a dedicated team will be formed for this exercise who will visit the houses of the voters for the voting process. “The team would comprise a presiding officer, a Centre-appointed micro-observer, a cameraperson to record the process without violating the secrecy of voting and security personnel,” he said further.

“We would invite representatives of the political parties. However, it’s up to them to show up for the exercise,” Singh added.