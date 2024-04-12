Kejriwal’s arrest will prove costly to BJP, says Atishi

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi and her party’s candidate from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, Sahiram Pehalwan, held a door-to-door campaign in Kalkaji on Thursday.

“The BJP has made a big mistake by arresting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the people of the city will give them a befitting reply in these elections,” Atishi said while interacting with the media persons.

Atishi, an MLA from the Kalkaji assembly segment, said the people of Delhi consider Kejriwal as their family member and have vowed not to tolerate any injustice against him.

“The people of Delhi have witnessed the transformative work of Kejriwal, who has turned government schools into world-class institutions, providing excellent education to the children of common people. Kejriwal’s vision has made the 2-crore Delhiites feel like a family, with magnificent hospitals and Mohalla Clinics ensuring excellent healthcare for all,” Atishi said, instilling hope and optimism in the audience.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. His arrest came after he missed nine summons by the ED. So far, the chief minister has failed to get bail from the courts. AAP has called the arrest a “political vendetta”.

“People know that the arrest of Kejriwal is part of a conspiracy. The CM has been arrested on false charges and people know this,” she added.

South Delhi will go to polls with six other constituencies on May 25. The BJP has replaced its sitting MP, Ramesh Bidhuri, with the party’s MLA from Badarpur, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The Congress is in alliance with the AAP.