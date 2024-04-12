Listening now

NEW DELHI: From a distance, a mountain can seem like an unremarkable mound of earth. It is only from its foot that we can see its arduous trails that follow dense foliage, curve around narrow bends…; to climb the mountain is humbling. Such is also the effect of a long conversation with another person. In talking to someone at length, we commit ourselves to them, and become part of their life too. Their seemingly flat appearance is modified by the stories of their pasts, not only the ones they have lived in this life, but also the ones they have inherited. In the words of Syed Mohd Irfan, “Har zinda aadmi apne saath ek itihaas lekar chal raha hai [Every living person carries a rich history with(in) themselves].”

With over 35 years of experience as a media and communications professional, Irfan is one of the last bastions of the art and style of the long-form interview. Irfan’s ‘Guftagoo’ (2011), broadcast on Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) — it closed down in 2021 — had a wide audience, and has been a benchmark in how to conduct conversations.

From actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee to politician Mani Shankar Aiyar, athlete Milkha Singh and lyricist-director Gulzar, on this programme, he has interviewed some of the most iconic names in contemporary Indian history. “‘Guftagoo’ enabled me to decommodify celebrities. I tried to trace the real human beings and their struggles behind their celebrityhood,” says the veteran anchor.

Listening and its challenges

‘Guftagoo’ began as a 30-minute segment on RSTV. Some of its best episodes ran up to four to five hours; almost all the episodes are now available on YouTube. Gulzar said about his conversation on ‘Guftagoo’ that he had never talked about poetry as he did with its host. What is Irfan doing that other chat-show hosts are not? He listens. “When you’re open to listening to people, it makes you a different person. There’s a willingness to understand people’s circumstances, memories, histories and cultures,” he says. About what it takes to be a listener in a world of talkers, he says: “You need to have a certain humility and curiosity.”