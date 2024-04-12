Rising crimes, lack of green space and clogged streets concern Uttam Nagar

NEW DELHI: Uttam Nagar, a home to unauthorized colonies of mainly thousands of migrants, has been plagued by rising crime rate, chaotic and congested streets, open drains and piles of garbage on the roads.

Despite civic agencies claiming to take action, rampant encroachment has led to the overcrowded nature of the locality, with traffic jams a common feature, especially during the rush hour. Adding to the woes are the street vendors setting up shop on footpaths, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads.

The locality has also frequently been in the news for its crime. “Petty crimes like theft are barely talked about here as they are quite common. It is the more serious crimes like murder and rape that worry us,” said Shikha Gupta, a resident of Om Vihar.

Another major issue for residents is the complete lack of green spaces in the locality. “There are no parks where my children can play. We can’t even go for a morning or evening walk. We have to travel far if we want to enjoy some greenery,” said Ramesh Chand, a resident of Bhagwati Vihar.

The Uttam Nagar assembly constituency is one of the largest in Delhi with over 2.95 lakh electors. Naresh Balyan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has represented the constituency since 2015, having unseated former MP Pawan Sharma from the BJP by winning almost 52% of the vote. In 2020, he was re-elected with an increased majority of 54.57%.