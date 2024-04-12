Tree ambulance launched to boost greenery: NDMC

NEW DELHI: In an effort to protect trees from disease and enhance the city’s green cover, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NMDC) has launched a Tree Ambulance that will treat and rejuvenate ailing trees. The council has approximately 1.80 lakh trees under its care.

“The Tree Ambulance will be used to treat the ailing trees with infestation of diseases, pests and termites, etc. The hollow trunk of trees shall be provided new lease of life through surgery and treatment by utilizing the vehicle,” the NDMC said in an official statement

The Ambulance is equipped to handle various issues affecting trees, including diseases, pests, and termite infestations. Through a specialized procedure known as tree surgery, the vehicle will address hollow trunks by removing infected parts, cleaning them thoroughly, and applying insecticides and fungicides. The hollow spaces will then be filled with inert material and sealed to promote healing.

Designed to be eco-friendly, the ambulance operates on CNG fuel and features two water tanks with storage capacities of 750 litres and 250 litres, along with a high-pressure pump and jetting hose. Additionally, it carries necessary equipment and chemicals for treatment purposes.

A dedicated team will be deployed onboard the Tree Ambulance to monitor the health of trees, respond to complaints from field staff, and conduct regular maintenance tasks such as washing trees. NDMC’s commitment to environmental upkeep extends beyond tree care, encompassing the maintenance of approximately 1,500 acres of green areas, 135 green avenues, major parks, residential colony parks, roundabouts, and departmental nurseries.

Key green spaces under NDMC’s jurisdiction include Nehru Park, Lodi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sanjay Jheel, India Gate Children’s Park, Connaught Place Central Parks, CWG Park, and Shanti Path, among others.