A Serving of memories

NEW DELHI: As the executive chef of the restaurant Semma in Greenwich Village, New York, 42-year-old chef Vijaya Kumar has been unapologetically cooking authentic dishes, always carrying a piece of his homeland in his heart. These memories include his school and a bucolic setting — a small house girdled by verdant green paddy fields, his grandparents’ place in Arukkampatti. Those were “glorious” days.

The picturesque images of this village with no electricity or buses, and people trudging miles to reach this off-grid place run through Vijaya’s mind even now. It’s not just the serenity of the place that he misses, but also the experiences of going out with his grandparents for fishing, catching snails, hunting rabbits, picking mangoes, and the most significant memory of his grandma cooking snail stir fry. It is the cooking styles of his grandmother that he is showcasing at Semma. “The concept of sustainability is a new one. In those times, we used to cook and eat what was available to us, what we grew in our fields, and maybe it was sustainable.” “The whole menu is inspired by my childhood,” he says.

Reliving childhood memories by replicating his grandmother’s farm-cooking approach, aloof from the grandeur of urban suaveness, from a town named Natham in Dindigul, Vijaya restores the regional culinary tradition of a place in South India.

The Semma restaurant is now featured as No. 7, among the top restaurants in New York by The New York Times. Vijaya who also has been a Michelin star chef says, “I feel that with this accomplishment, I don’t feel pressure, but more responsibility towards my customers. There must be around 35,000 restaurants in New York, and being ranked seventh among these brilliant eateries is a dream come true for me. I could not believe it when I read in the news.”