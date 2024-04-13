AAP candidates reach out to voters with report card of CM Kejriwal government

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday held its door-to-door campaign at Tilak Nagar of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by AAP’s candidate from the constituency, Mahabal Mishra, AAP’s Delhi vice-president, Jarnail Singh, appealed to the public to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by electing the AAP nominee.

“People have been saying that the BJP wants to destroy the AAP, but we will not let its conspiracy succeed under any circumstances,” Singh alleged.

The AAP leader alleged that the Modi government has become “drunk on power.”

“There is immense anger amongst the people of Delhi due to the arrest of Kejriwal. Now this anger has taken the form of a slogan that ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ (We will answer the arrest by voting) and is being raised in every corner of Delhi,” he alleged.

Singh said the Delhi CM had built schools for children, provided free travel in buses for women, rebuilt roads, made water and electricity-free, launched free pilgrimage for the elderly and installed CCTV cameras.

“No one had done these things in the history of independent India except Kejriwal,” he claimed.

AAP Vs BJP

The BJP has replaced its two-time MP Parvesh Singh Verman with Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the former Mayor of erstwhile South Delhi Muncipal Corporation (SDMC). Under the seat sharing agreement between the AAP and Congress, the consituency was alloted to the former and it had named former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra as its nominee from the seat. The constituency will go to polls on May 25.